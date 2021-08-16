#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 16 August 2021
Advertisement

Gay and bisexual men can donate blood sooner under new rules in the North

The Republic still has strict rules in place.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Aug 2021, 5:08 PM
31 minutes ago 959 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5524383
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CHANGES TO BLOOD donation rules in the North now mean that gay and bisexual men can donate blood so long as they have been in a same-sex relationship with one partner for more than three months.

Previously, men who had been in a same-sex relationship had to wait for a year after their last sexual activity before donating blood.

SDLP Health Spokesperson Cara Hunter has encouraged gay and bisexual men who are eligible to consider donating blood.

In the Republic, there is a lengthier wait for men in same-sex relationships before they are allowed to give blood.  

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) formerly had a lifelong deferral for men who have sex with men (MSM), but this was changed to a one-year deferral in the last five years. 

This means that a man whose last sexual contact with another man was more than 12 months ago will be eligible to donate if he meets the other donor selection criteria.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In July of this year, it emerged that a blood donation criteria review board had been established. 

Fianna Fáil senator Fiona O’Loughlin said the review will look at the impact of lifting the life ban on blood donation by gay and bisexual men.

“This group will assess the impact, if any, of the changes in the blood donation criteria in 2017. Prior to these changes, there was a lifetime ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood.
“Currently gay and bisexual men can only donate blood in Ireland if they have refrained from sexual activity for 12 months, criteria that does not need to be met by heterosexual men.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie