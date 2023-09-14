Searchers race to recover bodies in Libyan city where 5,100 died in flooding

SEARCH TEAMS COMBED streets, wrecked buildings and even searched the sea yesterday looking for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people.

It was the second major disaster to hit North Africa in recent days, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake killed nearly 3,000 people in Morocco last Friday.

The city of Derna, on Libya’s Mediterranean coast, has been worst hit by the flooding caused by storm Daniel on Sunday. It has been a struggle for aid workers and emergency services to get into the city as the deluge washed away most access roads.

Aid workers who managed to reach Derna described devastation in the city centre, with thousands still missing and tens of thousands left homeless.

“Bodies are everywhere, inside houses, in the streets, at sea. Wherever you go, you find dead men, women, and children,” Emad al-Falah, an aid worker from Benghazi, said over the phone from Derna, adding search teams went through shattered apartment buildings and retrieved the dead floating offshore in the Mediterranean Sea.

Two dams in the mountains above the city collapsed, sending floodwaters roaring down the Wadi Derna river and through the city centre, sweeping away entire city blocks.

As much as a quarter of the city has disappeared, emergency officials said.

“Obstructed, destroyed and flooded roads severely undermine access to humanitarian actors,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, adding there were widespread power outages and communications disruptions.

“The bridges over river Derna that connect the eastern part of the city to the west have collapsed,” the IOM said.

Waves rose as high as seven metres, Yann Fridez, head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Libya, told broadcaster France24.

Derna lies on a narrow coastal plain, under steep mountains. The only two usable roads from the south take a winding route through the mountains.

Collapsed bridges over the river split the city centre, further hampering movement.

Ossama Ali, a spokesman for an ambulance centre in eastern Libya, said at least 5,100 deaths were recorded in Derna, along with around 100 others elsewhere in eastern Libya.

More than 7,000 people in the city were injured.

A spokesman for the eastern Libyan interior ministry put the death toll in Derna at more than 5,300, according to the state-run news agency.

The number of deaths was likely to increase since teams are still collecting bodies, Ali said. At least 9,000 people are missing, but that number could drop as communications are restored.

At least 30,000 people in Derna were displaced by the flooding, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration said.

The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the towns of Bayda, Susa and Marj.

Derna is 250 kilometres east of Benghazi, where international aid started to arrive on Tuesday.

Neighboring Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, as well as Turkey, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, sent rescue teams and aid.

The UK and German governments sent assistance too, including blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, tents, water filters and generators.

US President Joe Biden also said the United States would send money to relief organisations and coordinate with Libyan authorities and the United Nations to provide additional support.

Authorities transferred hundreds of bodies to morgues in nearby towns. More than 300 were brought to the morgue in the city of Tobruk, 169 kilometres east of Derna, the local medical centre reported.

Libya is still recovering from the war and chaos that followed the NATO-backed uprising which toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

The country has been left divided between two rival governments – the UN-brokered, internationally recognised administration based in Tripoli, and a separate administration in the disaster-hit east.

- with reporting from Press Association and AFP