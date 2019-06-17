This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lidl refused permission for a proposed new supermarket for a third time in three months

It was previously refused permission in Cork and Galway.

By Gordon Deegan Monday 17 Jun 2019, 10:09 PM
41 minutes ago 11,551 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4686792
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

An Bord Pleanála has turned down plans by German discount giant, Lidl for a second store in Ennis.

The decision by the appeals board is the latest blow to Lidl’s expansion plans here and follows recent refusals at Knockacarra in Galway and Douglas in Cork.

The Ennis decision overturns the Clare Co Council decision to grant planning permission for the proposal.

The proposal went before An Bord Pleanála after representative body for independent retailers, RGDATA appealed the council decision.

RGDATA claimed that the proposal was an inappropriate large-scale development in an out-of-town location and a significant threat to the vitality and viability of the town centre.

In its ruling concerning the plan for the Clare Rd near St Flannan’s College in Ennis, the board ruled that the proposal would create a counter attraction to the existing town centre services.

It said it would seriously impact on the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre and would constitute an unsustainable form of development.

In its decision, the appeals board had regard to the existing quantum of retail and commercial development within Ennis and the level of vacancy currently prevailing in the town.

The appeals board ruled that the proposed development would contravene the policies of the Mid-West Retail Strategy and the Mid-West Regional Planning Guidelines 2010-2022, and the strategic aim of the current Clare County Development Plan.

The Board stated that it was not satisfied that a location closer to the town centre of Ennis is not available for the scale of retailing development proposed.

The appeals board also refused planning permission as the site is within an area that is at risk of flooding.

As a result the appeals board found that the proposed development would be premature pending the implementation of the Ennis South Flood Relief Scheme.

A spokeswoman for Lidl said on Monday: “We are disappointed with the recent An Bord Pleanála decision to refuse our application for a second Lidl store in Ennis.”

She added: “On this occasion we were unsuccessful with our proposal but we will continue to strive to expand our stores and we look forward to having more favourable planning outcomes in the future.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie