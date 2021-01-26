#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 26 January 2021
Lifeboat crew rescues dog after slip near Dun Laoghaire pier

Archie fell on to rocks near the pier after 11am.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 9:43 PM
Image: Dun Laoghaire RNLI
Image: Dun Laoghaire RNLI

A LIFEBOAT CREW from Dun Laoghaire have reunited a dog with its owner after being dispatched to rescue him from rocks near the town’s marina pier.

The request was launched by the Irish Coast Guard after the dog, named Archie, fell near the pier shortly after 11am.

The RNLI volunteer crew of three launched at around 11.35am and made their way to the scene, where they arrived minutes later.

The crew quickly assessed the situation finding Archie near the water’s edge, before making contact with him on the rocks and helping to lift him back onto the pier.

Liam Mullan of Dun Laoghaire RNLI said the crew were happy to reunite the dog with his owners.

“Archie’s owners did the right thing by calling the Irish Coast Guard and asking for help,” he said.

“It was much safer for our crew to approach rocks on a day like today by sea when compared to the risks associated with slips and falls from a person trying to make their way down to the water’s edge to help.”

The dog was reported to be in good health and happy to see his owners after his ordeal.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

