Lindsay Lohan’s Irish rom-com to be released on Netflix in time for St Patrick’s Day

LINDSAY LOHAN’S NEW rom-com that was filmed in Co Wicklow will stream on Netflix from 15 March.

The streaming platform notes that this means Irish Wish will be released “just in time for St Patrick’s Day”.

Irish Wish is set in Ireland, and was filmed on location in Kilruddery House and Lough Tay in Co Wicklow, as well as the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare

The film follows a “shy book editor” called Maddie Kelly, who is played by Lohan.

Lohan’s character is said to be on a “supernatural, romantic journey of self-discovery” after her best friend gets engaged to the “love of her life”.

However, Maddie Kelly “puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland”.

But days before the wedding, Maddie makes a wish for true love and wakes up as the bride-to-be.

However, Maddie soon discovers that her “real soulmate is someone else entirely”.

Lohan said Maddie is one of the only characters she’s played that is a “woman on her own making her way in the world.”

“We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own,” said Lohan.

Lohan added that Maddie’s “journey to independence and self-love resonated deeply” with her.

“It’s important to put yourself first and know your worth,” said Lohan. “If you know you deserve better, go for it and get it.”

Lohan’s family is of Irish heritage and she said she “jumped” at the chance to explore this side of her identity.

“Ireland’s so beautiful,” said Lohan.

“I’d never been, [but] my grandfather’s from there. We stayed in this little town called Dalkey. The people are so nice, and the Guinness pies were amazing.”