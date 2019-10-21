'Honest mistake': Further questions asked after two Fianna Fáil TDs vote for other deputies in Dáil

FURTHER QUESTIONS HAVE been asked of Fianna Fáil after reports over the weekend of TDs voting for other party members while they were outside the Dáil chamber.

On Saturday, it was reported that Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins voted for fellow party member Timmy Dooley six times while Dooley was outside the Dáil chamber.

In this same set of votes, it has emerged that Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers allegedly mistakenly voted for deputy party leader Dara Calleary.

Chambers said she “inadvertently” sat in Calleary’s seat, which is beside her own in the chamber. She said she “pressed the button in error” while he was at a radio interview, RTÉ reports.

Chambers had appeared on RTÉ’s This Week programme earlier yesterday and said she had never voted for another colleague.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Chambers said she took this question to mean intentionally voting for another TD.

“The answer for that is no,” she said.” “It was an honest, genuine mistake.”

She said the seats in the chamber are identical and the row was fairly empty at the time of the vote, so she did not notice her error until her own seat did not light up on the voting screen.

When she noticed this, she claimed to have moved to her own seat and then registered her own vote after voting in the wrong seat.

“I mistakenly sat in the wrong seat… I should have told the teller there was an error,” said Chambers.

The TD said this particular vote was lost in such high numbers that she did not see a point in informing a teller of her error.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever done it before… I’m asking people to have a bit of faith and listen to me this morning.”

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has asked for an “appropriate investigation” into the incident involving the six votes in Dooley’s absence.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl ordered a report into the Dooley and Collins incident on Saturday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was not aware of any government TDs voting for each other while absent.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin asked the Dooley and Collins to temporarily step down from their positions on the party’s frontbench after the incident was reported.

Dara Calleary said yesterday he “did not, and would not” ask another TD to vote for him in the Dáil. He had previously described Dooley’s recorded votes while absent from the chamber as “unusual”.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the integrity of the voting system in the Dáil was of “utmost importance”.