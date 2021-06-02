#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 2 June 2021
Police investigating murder of Lisa Dorrian end latest searches in Co Down

Lisa Dorrian was last seen alive in 2005.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 10:25 PM
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have ended searches of the Clay Pits in the investigation into the murder of Lisa Dorrian.

PSNI were searching the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert, Co Down as part of efforts to uncover the location of Lisa Dorrian’s body, who went missing 16 years ago.

The new searches began at the start of last month, with Lisa’s father John and sisters Joanne, Michelle and Ciara visiting the search site.

Divers were conducting fingerprint searches at small lakes in the area near where Lisa was last seen alive.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy of the Serious Crime Branch confirmed that “despite several weeks of meticulous search activity by specialist divers and colleagues from the search and rescue team, Lisa’s body has not been found”.

Murphy said that “Lisa’s family have been informed and whilst they recognise and appreciate the work we have conducted, they are nevertheless devastated once more”.

“For sixteen years, whoever disposed of Lisa’s body has denied her family a fundamental right, to bury Lisa with dignity and respect,” he said.

“I have reached out to anyone who was involved in disposing of Lisa’s body to tell me where she is, so that I can finally give her family peace. Knowing where Lisa is, will have been a heavy burden for individuals to carry for the past 16 years – not knowing where Lisa is has tortured her family and caused untold distress.

“All of that burden and pain can be resolved quickly, but I need those who have that crucial information to get it to me.

“Whilst this phase of search activity has not taken us forward, I have restated our commitment to finding Lisa, to her family. We are steadfast in our collective determination and we have already begun the process of developing our next steps,” Murphy said.

Lisa Dorrian was last seen alive at a party on 27 February 2005.

Anyone with information can call detectives on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

