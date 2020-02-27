This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Latest search for Co Down woman who went missing 15 years ago set to end

Lisa Dorrian has been missing since 28 February 2005.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 5,161 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5024250
Lisa Dorrian
Image: PSNI
Lisa Dorrian
Lisa Dorrian
Image: PSNI

THE LATEST SEARCH for a Co Down woman who went missing 15 years ago is set to end, police have confirmed.

The large-scale search operation to find Lisa Dorrian was launched in April at the caravan park where the then 25-year-old was last seen alive.

New technology was used during the effort at a disused airfield beside Ballyhalbert Caravan Park on the Co Down coast.

Dorrian has been missing since 28 February 2005. Police believe she was murdered.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the latest searches will end soon.

“Those searches are likely going to come to a conclusion in the fairly near future and I suppose the question for us and for the Dorrian family is what next? That’s the answer that at the minute I just don’t have,” he told UTV.

“I’m going to take some time at the end of these searches to reflect and see what, if anything, needs to be done next.”

Murphy went on: “I’ve said to Lisa’s family many times, that money and resources won’t be the obstacle to seeking and finding Lisa’s body.

“Equally, what I can’t do is go looking for a needle in a haystack without some degree of science, or some degree of confidence, that tells me that the haystack is the right place to be looking.”

Police have pursued more than 3,500 lines of inquiry and carried out almost 400 searches including extensive air, land and sea operations since Dorrian’s disappearance in 2005.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie