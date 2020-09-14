This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trial of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to begin in January 2022

Smith is charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and with financing terrorism.

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 Sep 2020, 10:44 AM
Lisa Smith (file photo).
Image: RollingNews.ie
THE TRIAL OF former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, who is charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and with financing terrorism, is set to begin in January 2022.

Smith was present at a sitting of the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning.

The start date for her trial was set as Tuesday, 11 January 2022, at 11am. The next mention of the case will be 31 July 2021.

The trial is expected to last around 12 weeks, the court heard today.

Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Declan Dempsey, last month granted an ex-parte application – where only one side is present in court – by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to try Smith at the non-jury court.

In December 2019 at Dublin District Court Smith, a 38-year-old from Co Louth was initially charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 which carries a possible 10-year sentence, for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

On 24 July 2020, a further charge was brought against the mother-of-one under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a man on 6 May 2015.

At the brief hearing on 31 August, State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan said the DPP was applying to the court to make an order under Section 49 of the Offences Against the State Act that Smith is tried before the Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in their opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Justice Hunt made the formal order for the case to be heard in the non-jury court.

Contains reporting from Alison O’Riordan

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

