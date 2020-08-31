This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith returned for trial at Special Criminal Court

Smith is accused of membership of the terror group Islamic State.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 31 Aug 2020, 11:44 AM
Lisa Smith (File Photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith (File Photo)
Lisa Smith (File Photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie

FORMER IRISH DEFENCE Forces member Lisa Smith who is charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and with financing terrorism has been returned for trial at the Special Criminal Court. 

Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Declan Dempsey, this morning granted an ex-parte application – where only one side is present in court – by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to try Smith at the non-jury court.

Last December at Dublin District Court Smith, a 38-year-old from Co Louth, was initially charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 which carries a possible 10-year sentence, for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

On July 24 last, a further charge was brought against the mother-of-one under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

At today’s brief hearing, State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan said that the DPP was applying to the court to make an order under Section 49 of the Offences Against the State Act that the accused woman be tried before the Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Justice Hunt made the formal order for the case to be heard in the non-jury court. 

Smith was previously sent forward for trial at the Special Criminal Court when she last appeared at Dublin District Court on July 31, where Sergeant Gareth Kane of the Special Detective Unit served the book of evidence on the accused woman on that date.

Smith, who denies the charges, was not present in court today for the legal formality.

The case was listed for mention before the three-judge court on September 14 next, when the Dundalk woman is required to be in attendance. 

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

