Irish woman in Syria: 'I want to go home... I'm already in prison'

AN IRISH WOMAN being held in Syria who is suspected of links to terror group ISIS has said that she wants to come home.

Lisa Smith was speaking to a CNN journalist from a camp where she is being detained in the war-torn country.

The Dundalk native previously worked in the Irish Defence Forces but left service in 2011. She went on to convert to Islam and married a Muslim man. It is believed she departed for Syria in 2015 after her marriage broke down. While there, she married a British man. It is understood he was killed two months ago.

"Even if they put me in prison at home, it's better than being here," a Canadian citizen tells @JomanaCNN who gets rare access to #SDF-controlled camps where more than 1,000 foreign #ISIS fighters are stranded as their home countries seem reluctant to take them back. #Syria

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated she will have the right to return to Ireland, and it will be the first case of Ireland repatriating a member of the Islamic State group if it occurs.

Now that the Islamic State group has been defeated in north-east Syria, the Irish state may soon have to deal with the return of Irish citizens from the war zone.

Smith told CNN: “I think the people should just realise all the people here are not terrorists.

“I want to go home,” she added.

Lisa Smith Source: Tom Conachy

When asked what would happen if she did return to Ireland, she said she would be “watched” but didn’t know whether she’d be sent to prison.

Smith said: “I’m already in prison.”

