This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The compassionate thing to do': Lisa Smith will have right to return to Ireland as will her child, says Varadkar

Lisa Smith is reportedly being detained by the US armed forces based in northern Syria.

By Adam Daly Monday 11 Mar 2019, 12:15 PM
11 minutes ago 1,310 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534537
Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured at the launch of the National Childcare Scheme in the Department of Children in Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured at the launch of the National Childcare Scheme in the Department of Children in Dublin this afternoon.
Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured at the launch of the National Childcare Scheme in the Department of Children in Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that Lisa Smith, who has reportedly been detained in Syria, will be allowed to return to Ireland as it is the “compassionate” thing to do. 

On Friday night it emerged that Smith, originally from Dundalk, was being held in northern Syria on suspicion of Islamic State membership. 

Speaking in Dublin today, Varadkar said more information is needed on Smith’s case and that a security assessment will be carried before she is allowed return to Ireland. 

“As an Irish citizen, she will have the right to return to Ireland, as will her child who’s an Irish citizen.

“But it’s not just as simple as coming here, and everything proceeding as if nothing had happened,” he said. 

But ultimately this is an Irish citizen and we don’t believe that removing an Irish citizen’s citizenship from her or her family, rendering them stateless, would be either the right or compassionate thing to do.

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone said the Government would attend to the best interest of Smith’s two-year-old child, adding “I think that’s the way the government has always operated”.

Yesterday, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said that the State will make every effort to bring Smith home.

Flanagan told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics today: “I understand there is an Irish citizen… She’s keen to come home. Every effort will be made by Irish authorities to ensure she gets home.”

He added it’s a very complex situation, and that the relevant facts must be ascertained before further steps are taken.

This sentiment was echoed by Varadkar who told reporters that “going to Syria, going to live in what was called the Islamic State is not in itself an offence or a crime,” adding that the Government will need to carry out an investigation. 

I know the authorities there want to interrogate her to see if she was involved in any crimes there, but it’s very possible that she was never a combatant for example.

“There may need to be a prosecution there and we need to make sure that if she does return to Ireland that she isn’t a threat to anybody,” Varadkar said. 

Security sources have told TheJournal.ie that the woman left the Defence Forces in 2011 and married a Muslim man. She had earlier converted to Islam. It is believed she left for Syria in 2015 after her initial marriage broke down. 

It is understood she is currently being detained by the US armed forces based in northern Syria.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    86,642  72
    2
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    75,608  14
    3
    		'I don't believe Irish citizens go there on their holidays': Flanagan says State will work to bring Lisa Smith back from Syria
    61,138  140
    Fora
    1
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    218  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    77,741  19
    2
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    71,940  41
    3
    		Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind
    70,545  94
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    17,197  7
    2
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this Insta-famous highlighter and now I'm addicted
    4,220  0
    3
    		How Much Do You Remember About Cruel Intentions?
    3,440  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    POLL
    Poll: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam?
    Poll: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam?
    Poll: May's deal, no deal or Brexit delay - which vote is most likely to pass in Westminster this week?
    Poll: Will you still listen to Michael Jackson's music following the allegations made against him?
    NORTH KOREA
    Indonesian woman charged with Kim Jong Nam's killing freed in shock ruling
    Indonesian woman charged with Kim Jong Nam's killing freed in shock ruling
    Opinion: I visited North Korea and Kim Jong Un is a recreation of the emperors who ruled Korea for centuries
    North Korea's election: There's just one approved name on today's ballot

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie