Dunnes Stores recalls chicken products over listeria fears

The products that will be taken off the shelves.

DUNNES STORES IS recalling a number of chicken-based products due to the possible presence of a dangerous bacteria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that the company was recalling two products:

Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Pieces

Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Tikka Pieces, 240g

The move is a precaution due to the potential presence of the bactiera Listeria monocytogenes, more commonly known as Listeria.

Infection can cause vomiting, nausea and persistent fever, alongside muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

It can also cause, in rare cases, serious complications.

Pregnant women, babies and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to the infection.

According to the FSAI, the incubation period of the virus – the time between infection and the appearance of symptoms – is around three weeks, but can reach up to 70 days.

People are being warned not to eat the products, while the retailer will remove them from their shelves.