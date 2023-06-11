Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: Hard cash and soft power - what is going on in the world of golf?
The world of golf has been upended in recent days. The story of why is one that involves a lot of money, antitrust concerns, and a new – but perhaps murky – future for the world of golf, one in which Saudi Arabian soft power has come to the fore. Gavin Cooney, sports writer with The42, joins us to explain all.
24
0
7 minutes ago

FOR THOSE WHO aren’t fans of golf, the sport often doesn’t appear to be the most exciting. “Golf is a good walk spoiled” and all that.

Those holdouts might not be convinced by what’s happening on the course, but what’s happening off of it right now has shaken the sport to its core.

Two dominant, rival organisations have announced a merger that few saw coming.

LIV Golf is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. It disrupted the world of golf in recent years with new, fresh tournaments and the poaching of top players from the established PGA Tour.

But now, suddenly, out of the blue, they have made amends and are joining forces. The story of why is one that involves a lot of money, antitrust concerns, and a new – but perhaps murky – future for the world of golf, one in which Saudi Arabian soft power comes to the fore.

Whether you’re already bet into this story, or are wondering what all the fuss is about, Gavin Cooney, sports writer with The42, joins us on this week’s episode to explain, from the rows between the two organisations in recent years, to Rory McIlroy’s outspoken views on it all.

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

