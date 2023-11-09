Lord Mayor says welfare has 'never been an issue' as animals returns to Mansion House live crib

ANIMALS WILL RETURN to the Mansion House live crib in Dublin this Christmas, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí De Róiste announced today.

In partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the DSPCA this year, de Róiste hopes the crib can be used as an opportunity to educate visitors about animal welfare and care.

This will be the first year live animals are introduced back into the crib, after the event was cancelled last year due to animal welfare concerns.

Green Party Councillor and Dublin’s former Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy cancelled the event that had been outside the Mansion House since 1995.

Conroy chose not to include live animals in the Dublin crib, which was labelled a “Scrooge-like agenda” and a “Grinch-like decision” by OPW minister Patrick O’Donovan.

Rolling News The Live Crib at St Stephen's Green last year. Rolling News

Amid controversy and much political wrangling the Irish Farmers’ Association and OPW launched a crib on St Stephen’s Green, with live animals and excluded Dublin City Council.

Speaking to The Journal after welcoming the announcement today, de Róiste said: “It’s (welfare) never been an issue. These animals are some of the best looked after animals in the State.”

He said the animals will be cared for by a farmer during the day, and that the IFA and DSPCA will be in attendance to use the event as an opportunity to teach visitors about animal welfare.

De Róiste said: “We see it a lot at Christmas time. The constant messages at that time of year that: Animals aren’t just for Christmas.

“So we can use this live crib, on the forecourt of the Mansion House, to really educate people on good welfare for animals, and looking after animals. It’s definitely something I hope we will continue into the future,” he added.

While de Róiste said he respects Conroy’s decision, he added that he was looking forward to seeing the animals and smiles of visitors return to the forecourt of the Mansion House on Dawson Street.

Rolling News Visitors at the Mansion House Live Crib in 2018. Rolling News

President of the IFA Tim Cullinan welcomed the decision to return the live animal crib to the Mansion House.

“It symbolises so much about Christmas,” Cullinan said. “We’re delighted the Lord Mayor has invited us back and we look forward to working with him.”

De Róiste said he too was delighted to bring the animals back this year.

Without a shadow of a doubt, since I became Lord Mayor, it is the number one [request] in every community I visited across the city.”

“The amount of requests I’ve had to say; ‘Please, will you bring back the crib this year? I meant so much to us’.

“It is always each Lord Mayor’s right to decide what happens at the Mansion House so I respect the decision of my predecessor not to feature the animals last year.

“But, I’m looking forward to it. I do think the people of Dublin will welcome it and the educational aspect,” he added.