Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 31 October 2022
Advertisement

Scrapping of Mansion House live crib a 'progressive step', says animal rights group

Councillors and TDs from across the political spectrum have criticised the move by Dublin’s Lord Mayor.

1 hour ago 4,764 Views 12 Comments
File photo: Bonnie Devereux Lynch, aged 4, visits the live crib in 2018.
File photo: Bonnie Devereux Lynch, aged 4, visits the live crib in 2018.
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN ANIMAL RIGHTS group has criticised the “hysteria” surrounding the axing of the live crib at Dublin’s Mansion House, which it welcomes.

The National Animal Rights Association (NARA) said the end of the three-decade-old annual tradition was a “progressive step for animal rights.”

Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne, sharing the group’s statement on Twitter today, said she fully supported the decision.

Byrne wrote: “Next year will be a Fianna Fáil Mayor and they can bring back dancing monkeys and put a real baby in the live crib or whatever they and Fine Gael think defines Christmas.”

The statement, from NARA spokesperson Laura Broxson, said: “Not using animals for entertainment is something that should be welcomed by all as a more compassionate way to mark the festive season.”

“We have been objecting to the ‘live crib’ for over a decade. Farm animals do not belong in Dublin City Centre.”

“They’re put in an enclosure, on display, where they have no space to get away from people. They are surrounded by lights, noise and hundreds of people staring at them. In 2022, it’s not an acceptable way to celebrate Christmas.

“Despite the hysteria that has been encouraged by certain radio stations and newspapers, we are confident that the majority of people in Ireland don’t find looking at animals trapped in a shed the highlight of their Christmas.”

Government minister Patrick O’Donovan is working to find a new location for the live crib.

The Minister of Office of Public Works, along with a number of Fine Gael councillors, are working on reversing what has been described as a “Grinch-like decision” to cancel the crib this Christmas.

O’Donovan said he will be working with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) on a new location for the crib which attracts thousands of children and their families every Christmas in Dublin.

The IFA worked in conjunction with Dublin City Council each year to organise the live crib.

00076580 File photo of children petting a llama at the live crib Source: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland!

Fine Gael will be putting forward an emergency motion for next month’s council meeting that the crib be reinstated.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy told RTÉ’s News at One last week that she wanted to have something more “fun” and “inclusive” outside the Mansion House this year.

She said the decision stands, and work is underway to have choirs outside, as well as a Christmas sleigh where children can get photos and post their Santa letters through a post box.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie