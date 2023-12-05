LIVE: Dáil set for debate ahead of confidence motion in Helen McEntee

LATER TODAY, TDs will vote on the motion of no confidence tabled by Sinn Féin against Justice Minister Helen McEntee following the riot in Dublin on 23 November.

Leaders’ Questions took place first in the Dáil this afternoon and you can catch up on that below.

The Dáil is to begin its debate on the motion of no confidence in Minister for Justice Helen McEntee at around 3.50pm.

We’ll keep you up to date with the latest this afternoon and evening.

Reporting by Hayley Halpin (now) and Jane Matthews (earlier).

The Dáil is to begin its debate on the motion of no confidence in Minister for Justice Helen McEntee at 3.50pm. The vote will take place later this afternoon. Here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know ahead of the debate and vote. Sinn Féin has tabled a vote of no confidence in McEntee in the wake of the night of rioting in Dublin, with the opposition party claiming that she failed to ensure public safety in the capital. Speaking to reporters at Leinster House on Friday, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “It’s clear that the riots, this violence, this public disorder could have been foreseen, should have been foreseen, could have been prevented or contained through earlier action on the day had there been any leadership from the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice.” As expected, Sinn Féin’s motion is set to be countered by a motion of confidence tabled by the Government. On the RTÉ Investigates programme last night, the Taoiseach says: “let me be very clear, people seeking money to withdraw planning and planning objections is not acceptable at all.” He says it is “probably the case” that this is “already illegal”. That lively exchange brought Leaders’ Questions to a close. The Dáil now moves to orders of business. Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin and Labour leader Ivana Bacik have both just raised the issues reported on in the RTÉ Investigates programme last night relating to abuse of Ireland’s planning system. “It showed two individuals involved in what can only be described as an appalling breach of that system and may well be subject to future criminal proceedings,” Ó Broin said. He said space needs to be made at an appropriate time to discuss the matter and for the government to outline its response to ensure it doesn’t continue to happen. Varadkar says Ireland needs to maintain its reputation of having sustainable agriculture. “It is in everyone’s interest we get this right,” he says. He adds that he doesn’t like anyone being demonised when it comes to this debate and says it shouldn’t include “slagging off” of Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan. Healy Rae says he “doubts it very much” that the cattle are responsible for the water quality issues. Says farmers are being “villanised”. “Because Eamon Ryan flies out to COP, he would want to get a bottle of cop on,” Healy Rae says. “You’re on a roll,” Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl interjects. Up now, Danny Healy-Rae raising nitrates derogation. Says the change means that 40,000 cows will need to be slaughtered this year. Tells the Taoiseach that if farmers reduce production it doesn’t follow that consumers will reduce their consumption. He says the government doesn’t mind if this comes from “Brazil, Argentina or New Zealand”. Asks if the government is aware of what is happening elsewhere in the world when it comes to climate change. In response, the Taoiseach says the nitrates directive is about climate change and water quality and says it is in all of our interest to have “pristine and clean rivers”. The Taoiseach adds that his biggest concern is the possibility that Ireland will lose the derogation altogether in 2025. Says it is just Ireland and Denmark that continue to have this derogation. “The worst thing we can do now for farmers is tell them that this problem is going to go away, because it is not,” he says. The way we keep our derogation now is by improving water quality and by government and farmers working together, the Taoiseach says. In response, the Taoiseach says he agrees that local radio is vital in countering misinformation spread online. The Taoiseach points to schemes being developed by the Department of Media to support local radio. He says subject to state aid approval, two new schemes will be in place next year, hopefully before the elections. This includes the local democracy fund and courts reporting fund. Lowry thanks him for his reply and says this funding will help local radio secure its future. He says it will provide relief from the financial burden that they currently endure. Independent TD Micheal Lowry up next. He is raising the pressure local radio stations find themselves under. He tells the Taoiseach that a lack of funding leaves the door open for misinformation ahead of the local and European elections next year. He says it is vital that future funding be allocated in an equitable and fair manner. “Taoiseach the tock is ticking for local radio, and government would do well to tune into their problems,” he says. Cairns asks if the Taoiseach will push for unilateral sanctions at an EU level next Thursday at the EU Council meeting. She says she understands the Taoiseach’s position and “agrees with it”. The Taoiseach says he takes exception to the idea that there is something the Irish government isn’t doing that would stop the killing in Gaza. He points to the humanitarian aid supplied by Ireland to Gaza. In response, the Taoiseach says he shares her sentiments on what is continuing to unfold in Gaza. He says: “our position is very clear that there should be a new ceasefire.” The Taoiseach adds that it should be observed by all sides, not just by Israel, but also by Hamas. On sanctions, he says they are only effective when imposed on a unilateral basis. Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns now raising the situation in Gaza. She asks “how much slaughter and indiscriminate destruction can Western leaders stomach?” Cairns points out that 15,000 people, including 6,000 children have now been killed in Gaza. She says the deaths in Gaza are unprecedented in its scale and brutality. She asks “what will it take for the international community to act?” and says it is long past times for sanctionst to be imposed on Israel. Asks will the Taoiseach be recommending sanctions on Israel at the next EU Council meeting. Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald kicks of Leaders’ Questions with a focus on banning rent increases. Referring to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board she tells the Taoiseach “runaway rents have become normal under your government”. “Is it any wonder homeownership has collapsed under your government for a generation,” McDonald says. She tells the Taoiseach that renters need meaningful action now and says without a ban on rent increases the situation for them will get worse. Tonight, Sinn Féin will bring a motion to the Dáil which calls on the government to ban rent increases for three years and put a full month’s rent back in renters profits. McDonald asks if the government will “fianlly” take these actions. In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the rent tax credit is already in place, as are rent pressure zones. He says the problem the government has with imposing a three year ban on rent increases is that it would have a negative impact on rental supply. He says he has “some good news” for McDonald – housing supply is on the rise. He adds “Sinn Féin is not a party of homeownership”. Before Leaders’ Questions gets underway, earlier today TDs from the Labour Party and People Before Profit spoke to reporters outside Leinster House. Both parties said they will be supporting the motion of no confidence in Minister Helen McEntee. But Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said his party was not looking forward to the debate. He said while Labour has no confidence in the government’s handling of justice issues, he thinks this afternoon’s debate will see the worst of both Sinn Féin and Fine Gael. “Some of the rhetoric from Fine Gael over the last week has been pretty disturbing. “Phraseology such as ‘scumbags’ does not belong in Leinster House. “Saying on the floor of the Seanad that individuals need ‘a good honest beating’ is not the type of language that’s going to get us anywhere and certainly producing photographs of vulnerable people sitting on the steps of our capital city is not the type of game playing that we think is going to bring this conversation forward,” the Dublin Bay North TD said. Good afternoon. Jane Matthews here reporting from Leinster House where Leaders’ Questions is just about to get underway at 2pm. Questions today will come from Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, the Regional Group and the Rural Independent Group. Stay tuned for the latest as it happens.

