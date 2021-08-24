Minister says there will be clarity 'within days' for live entertainment sector

THERE WILL BE clarity on the reopening of the live entertainment industry “within days” as the Cabinet meets next week to finalise plans, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

Simon Coveney said the government will follow through with its commitments to provide a comprehensive plan for this sector.

Comparisons have been made in recent days between the large crowds at recent sporting events and the regularity of live performances in Northern Ireland. 40,000 people attended Croke Park on Sunday for the All-Ireland hurling final.

Speaking to RTÉ radio at the weekend, the minister said there was a “big difference” between this final and live entertainment events.

He said the match was outside, structured, in a large stadium and with social distancing measures in place.

Gardaí are looking into alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at a licensed premises following Sunday’s final, it was reported yesterday.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Coveney said that “the government had worked with sports organisations to facilitate larger crowds in very large stadia where people in the stadiums can be separated from each other, wear masks and try to create as controlled an environment as possible”.

“That said, of course it’s a risk to have that many people in one stadium and, more importantly, meeting before and after an All-Ireland final. Of course that’s a risk and it’s a calculated risk,” the minister said.

He said the entertainment sector will be able to take similar calculated risks once the government’s reopening plan is finalised over the next week.

“We have given a commitment that within a week we will give a timeline now for the opening of the arts sector in terms of live performance and so on, and the government will follow through with that commitment.

“We will give the sector the certainty that they’re asking for within days.”

The Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin has proposed that indoor arts, drama and dance classes should return in September in line with schools reopening.

She is set to meet with representatives from the live entertainment industry tomorrow.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised “a comprehensive roadmap” for how restrictions will be lifted over the coming months and the beginning of “a new era in the management of Covid-19″.

He said last week that the roadmap will provide a plan to last “hopefully to the end of the year, maybe beyond”.

Advocates within the live music and entertainment sector have been asking for a specific roadmap for their sector for some time, but nothing so far has been signed-off.

The Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said there will be “significantly more clarity” on the situation after Cabinet meets next week.

“I think everybody wants to see live indoor entertainment reopen safely as soon as possible,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Every other sector of society has seen a roadmap towards reopening and has seen a phased reopening and that’s what’s brought us to the situation now where, despite the Delta variant, we have managed that well.”

Additional reporting by Christina Finn.