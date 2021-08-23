#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 23 August 2021
Gardaí asked several premises to close temporarily for 'public safety' after All-Ireland final

40,000 people were allowed to attend the hurling final yesterday afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Monday 23 Aug 2021, 2:10 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE LOOKING into alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at a licensed premises following the All-Ireland final.

Several premises were asked to temporarily close after reports of anti-social behaviour and a lack of social distancing on the day of the match.

In a statement to The Journal, An Garda Síochána said that “as part of the policing plan for yesterday’s All-Ireland final, and following reports of anti-social behaviour and a lack of social distancing among crowds, gardaí conducted a number of inspections of licensed premises in the Croke Park area”.

“A number of these premises were asked to temporarily cease trading in the interest of public safety,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into alleged breaches of Covid Regulations at one of these premises.”

40,000 people were allowed to attend the hurling final between Limerick and Cork yesterday afternoon.

Attendees were asked to wear a face covering but many could be seen without one during the game.

code of conduct from the GAA outlines that spectators should social distance and wear a face covering.

“If you’re going to a GAA match this summer, we need you to also play your part, and follow the new supporter code of conduct at all times,” the code states.

It stipulates that spectators over the age of 13 should wear a face covering, including those who are vaccinated, in all areas of the sportsgrounds.

Additionally, the code tells spectators to social distance, bring hand sanitiser, to remain in their allocated seat and keep their movements around the grounds to a minimum.

“If you need to leave your seat, wait for a time when the aisle is clear and follow the signage and instructions of stewards,” it states

After the match, “do not congregate with other friends or fellow supporters outside the stadium”.

With the exception of pilot events given permission for large number of attendees, organised outdoor events are permitted to admit only 200 attendees (or 500 people in venues with capacity over then 5,000) with public health measures and social distancing in place.

Organised indoor events like concerts and shows are not permitted under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The music and entertainment industry has been calling for the easing of restrictions on events, which they say are a significant block to people returning to work.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland wants to see a “firm commitment to a date” for reviving live events.

A plan for the next stage of easing of Covid-19 restrictions is set to be published at the end of the month.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to meet on Wednesday followed by a Cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee meeting on Friday.

About the author:

Lauren Boland
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

