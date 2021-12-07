All the latest development as the storm moves across Ireland.
STORM BARRA IS making its presence felt across the country, with the strongest winds being experienced in the south-west this morning where Status Red warnings are now in effect.
Superindendent Liam Geraghty of the Garda Press Office said the advice to those in Status Red areas is to stay safe and stay indoors.
There’s flooding in Cork city this morning, where we’re just at high tide.
Wandesford Quay (pictured below) is among the streets closed. There’s also flooding on South Mall and on Pembroke Street, according to the city council.
There are reports of trees down in more rural areas around Cork.
Norma Foley, the Education Minister, was on Morning Ireland straight after Liz Walsh.
She said (unsurprisingly, I suppose) that the decision to advise schools to close in Status Orange as well as Status Red counties was made for health and safety reasons.
Asked whether schools would have remote learning in place today, she said decisions had to be taken in schools at short notice yesterday so remote learning was “not a requirement” as far as the Department was concerned – although it will be in place in some schools.
It’s expected schools will be open again tomorrow, she said – but the situation will be monitored as the day goes on.
Liz Walsh of Met Éireann has just been in Morning Ireland giving the latest picture. Here are the main points:
While we’ve had indications that this spell of less-than-clement weather was approaching since Friday, Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack made the nation sit up and take notice properly yesterday when she took to the airwaves to describe the incoming system as a ‘weather bomb’.
“It’s what the Americans would call a weather bomb,” is what she actually said – also managing to throw some oblique shade at US weatherforecasters as she went.
In its updates today Met Éireann said that mean wind speeds had been increasing along southern and western coasts since early this morning.
In a tweet within the last few minutes the weather service added: “Sherkin Island has recorded a gust of 113 km/h in the last hour, along with a gust of 98 km/h at Roches Point”.
To summarise what’s going on right now:
You’ll find more detail on this morning’s main points here.
Good morning, Daragh Brophy here. Welcome to The Journal‘s rolling coverage of today’s extreme weather – we’ll have travel and transport news throughout the morning and will be covering all of the day’s developments as they happen.
The effects of the storm are most keenly being felt in the counties already under the Status Red warning – as this video from Stephen Murphy of Sky News from Kinsale shows.
At the other side of Co Cork, this was the scene in Bantry last night as locals took precautions against the impending extreme weather:
