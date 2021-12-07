4 mins ago

Spokespeople from various agencies have been popping up on Morning Ireland with the latest in the last few minutes.

Superindendent Liam Geraghty of the Garda Press Office said the advice to those in Status Red areas is to stay safe and stay indoors.

If you are out and about driving anywhere in the country today reduce your speed and prepare to encounter fallen debris and other obstacles, he warned.

If you come across a fallen tree do not attempt to move it yourself, he said, report it to your local Garda station.

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said all services are still operating on all routes but that delays can be expected in worst-hit counties. Reduced speeds are in operation between Mallow and Cork/Tralee.

Irish Rail’s Twitter feed is being regularly updated this morning.

Bus Éireann‘s services in Status Red counties are suspended this morning, the service’s spokesman Alan Parker told the programme. Services in Clare – which is also set to turn red this afternoon – will be suspended from 4pm.