#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

34,553 Views 11 Comments
Share

STORM BARRA IS making its presence felt across the country, with the strongest winds being experienced in the south-west this morning where Status Red warnings are now in effect.

  • This liveblog will be updated with the latest developments throughout the morning. 
  • For full details of the weather warnings, school and college closures click here
  • Check the ESB’s Powercheck site for live local updates on power outages and estimated reconnection times
Spokespeople from various agencies have been popping up on Morning Ireland with the latest in the last few minutes. 

Superindendent Liam Geraghty of the Garda Press Office said the advice to those in Status Red areas is to stay safe and stay indoors. 

If you are out and about driving anywhere in the country today reduce your speed and prepare to encounter fallen debris and other obstacles, he warned. 
If you come across a fallen tree do not attempt to move it yourself, he said, report it to your local Garda station. 
Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said all services are still operating on all routes but that delays can be expected in worst-hit counties. Reduced speeds are in operation between Mallow and Cork/Tralee. 
Bus Éireann‘s services in Status Red counties are suspended this morning, the service’s spokesman Alan Parker told the programme. Services in Clare – which is also set to turn red this afternoon – will be suspended from 4pm. 
  • You can find the company’s full statements on the storm here

Norma Foley, the Education Minister, was on Morning Ireland straight after Liz Walsh. 

She said (unsurprisingly, I suppose) that the decision to advise schools to close in Status Orange as well as Status Red counties was made for health and safety reasons. 

Asked whether schools would have remote learning in place today, she said decisions had to be taken in schools at short notice yesterday so remote learning was “not a requirement” as far as the Department was concerned – although it will be in place in some schools.

It’s expected schools will be open again tomorrow, she said – but the situation will be monitored as the day goes on. 

Liz Walsh of Met Éireann has just been in Morning Ireland giving the latest picture. Here are the main points:

  • The centre of the storm is currently around 115km west of Galway 
  • It’s tracking towards Galway Bay, and is set to make landfall around midday 
  • Strong and gusty winds are currently being experienced in most parts of the country 
  • Worst weather in Cork and Kerry will be from around 11am 
  • Clare will be close to the centre of the storm – winds may actually ease off a bit in the next few hours before the Status Red alert kicks in there this afternoon 
  • Winds will get lighter this afternoon along the north-east coast, including in Dublin, as more violent gusts hit the West 
  • Those areas in western counties can also expect thundery bursts of rain this afternoon 
  • Snow is being reported in Donegal and Sligo but that’s likely to recede this afternoon 

While we’ve had indications that this spell of less-than-clement weather was approaching since Friday, Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack made the nation sit up and take notice properly yesterday when she took to the airwaves to describe the incoming system as a ‘weather bomb’. 

“It’s what the Americans would call a weather bomb,” is what she actually said – also managing to throw some oblique shade at US weatherforecasters as she went. 

In its updates today Met Éireann said that mean wind speeds had been increasing along southern and western coasts since early this morning. 

In a tweet within the last few minutes the weather service added: “Sherkin Island has recorded a gust of 113 km/h in the last hour, along with a gust of 98 km/h at Roches Point”. 

To summarise what’s going on right now:

  • We’ve Status Red warnings in place in Cork and Kerry 
  • Another kicks in in Co Clare at 4pm 
  • Orange wind warnings are also in place right now in Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford 
  • A Status Orange warning kicks in for Dublin, Louth and Meath at 8am 
  • Schools and most colleges in Status Red and Status Orange counties will be closed today
  • Creches in those counties will also stay closed 
  • Drivers are being urged to look out for wind-blown debris
  • The HSE has closed services and cancelled appointments in several counties
  • Vaccination centres in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be closed
  • Test centres in Cork and Kerry are also cancelled
  • So are BreastCheck appointments in Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
  • Aldi stores in Cork and Kerry will stay shut this morning, in Clare they close at 3pm 
  • Some bank branches are also closing in worst-hit counties 
  • Flights are being cancelled and delayed, and there are ferry cancellations 
  • Irish Rail said all services are operation as normal so far – but reduced speeds are in operation between Mallow and Cork/Tralee

You’ll find more detail on this morning’s main points here.

Good morning, Daragh Brophy here. Welcome to The Journal‘s rolling coverage of today’s  extreme weather – we’ll have travel and transport news throughout the morning and will be covering all of the day’s developments as they happen. 

The effects of the storm are most keenly being felt in the counties already under the Status Red warning – as this video from Stephen Murphy of Sky News from Kinsale shows

At the other side of Co Cork, this was the scene in Bantry last night as locals took precautions against the impending extreme weather: 

bantry-west-cork-ireland-6th-dec-2021-locals-in-bantry-spent-the-evening-preparing-for-storm-barra-credit-karlis-dzjamkoalamy-live-news Source: Alamy Stock Photo

bantry-west-cork-ireland-6th-dec-2021-cork-county-council-employees-were-preparing-pumps-this-evening-for-expected-flooding-tomorrow-morning-after-met-eireann-issued-a-status-red-weather-warning Cork County Council employees were preparing pumps for expected flooding. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

bantry-west-cork-ireland-6th-dec-2021-locals-in-bantry-spent-the-evening-preparing-for-storm-barra-pictured-below-cork-county-council-has-installed-two-pumps-in-the-square-to-prevent-flooding Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie