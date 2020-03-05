Ahead of a HSE briefing and the 33rd Dáil meeting, here’s all we know about Covid-1.
Liveblog
THE THIRTY-THIRD DÁIL is due to reconvene today – the second time since the general election result – with the new TDs expected to discuss the threat that the new coronavirus Covid-19 poses to Ireland and abroad.
After four new confirmed cases were announced last night, Health Minister Simon Harris said that schools will be impacted in different ways by confirmed cases, but added that it was important that schools did not act unilaterally, and that people shouldn’t panic.
Here is the latest update on where we are on Covid-19:
- There are 9 people on the island of Ireland who have been confirmed to have Covid-19: three in Northern Ireland, and six in the Republic of Ireland
- At least two schools in Clare have issued closure notices after it was announced last night that there were four new confirmed cases in the west of Ireland
- Italy now has over 3,000 cases, and over 100 deaths. Yesterday Italy announced its schools would close until mid-March to slow the spread
- The World Health Organisation has increased the death rate from over 2% to 3.4%
- A briefing from the HSE is due at 2pm; a briefing from the Department of Health is due at around 5.30pm.
If you want more information, you can visit the HSE’s page on the coronavirus, or the WHO page where updates are also available.
If you want more specific information, you can search for your question on our Q&A article, in which we answer our readers’ questions with expert advice.
This long-read from Vox explains what connection they think bats have with the Covid-19 outbreak:
“Bats are hunted and eaten in China, and in fact were brought into the markets in the case of SARS, and that is how other animals, including people, were infected.”
Some useful resources on the most common symptoms of Covid-19 and mythbusters:
- The World Health Organisation’s basic advice on what the new coronavirus is
- The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on how to protect yourself
- A long list of coronavirus myths, busted by the WHO
In other good news, coronavirus recovery cases have been overtaking the number of new cases for the past few days:
Dr Doyle said that there are some positives for Ireland in tackling Covid-19:
“It has emerged elsewhere so that has given us some time to gather some information to find out about it, and also to prepare. We do have previous knowledge of other Coronaviruses and other infectious diseases. So the principles of management will remain the same, whether that’s from a public health perspective, or a clinical perspective.
“Investigating each of the cases, implementing prevention measures their public health measures and control also control public health measures. And we do know that many of these things work.
“We do have previous experience with pandemic influenza and SARS. We are in a developed world health healthcare system.
“And the other thing is, and I think it’s really important to emphasise at this point is that I think the Irish people are a nation who have solidarity. And we have come through previous crises.”
Cormican also adds this fun fact: “It’s called Corona because some people think that the pictures of it looked like a crown. I can’t see it myself but that’s why it’s called coronavirus.”
Parents of children at the Glasnevin school raised a number of questions at a townhall-style meeting this week, and one was “why don’t you just test everybody?”
Professor Martin Cormican, National lead for infection control and antimicrobial resistance, HSE says that testing contacts too early, before they get sick, can give a false reassurance, and is not the best use of lab testing capacity.
In a Claire Byrne poll, a panel of over 1,000 adults were asked whether they were “concerned about Covid-19 in Ireland”.
The results showed that most people were:
- 62% of people said Yes, they were concerned
- 30% of people said No they weren’t concerned
- 8% said they didn’t know.
The results showed that the group who were most concerned were women (67%) and those aged 55 and over (66%), as well as those aged between 35-44 (63%).
People aged 18-24, and men were the groups who were least worried (57% of each of these groups).
59% of the ABC1 groups were concerned, versus 64% of the C2DEF group.
Dr Sarah Doyle, a HSE Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said that there were “a number of reasons” why Ireland is concerned about the virus:
“It’s new. So we’re still learning about it. There can be considerable individual and family impact.
“There’s no vaccine for prevention, and to no treatment. Because it’s new everybody is susceptible.
“It will have considerable impact on health services, we know that from experience elsewhere. And if there are health care staff infected that will also have an impact on healthcare services.
“It will also have considerable social and economic impacts,” she said.
Our reporter Adam Daly is at a weekly HSE briefing on the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Commenting at a briefing this afternoon, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said about the four new cases in the west of Ireland:
All those cases have been placed in infection control environments have been treated for that matter.
Reid says contact tracing of this cluster of cases is a “significant challenge”.
On the Glasnevin case, he said:
We took a very proactive engagement with the relevant areas involved and decisions that were made very promptly with the communities involved for the public representatives for the area were briefed in detail.
Reid says the HSE will follow that same line of contact in all cases as was done in Glasnevin, ie, issuing letters and meeting with parents.
Our political correspondent Christina Finn is watching Dáil proceedings closely, here’s a quick note from her on what to expect:
“The Dáil is back today for the second time since the general election. There are two matters up for discussion – the European Council meeting held last month and the outbreak of Covid-19.
“It’s a six and a half hour sitting today – so we might not get to statements on the coronavirus until after 5pm.
“The FG parliamentary party meeting met at noon today to discuss Micheál Martin’s latest offer of government formation, but it is understood there was a big focus on Covid-19, where Minister Harris briefed TDs and senators on the latest.”
You can follow her tweets here: @christinafinn8.
This was enjoyable: it’s hard to keep politics out of any debate.
Over at the Dáil, it has gathered today for the second time since the general election.
All party leaders are in the middle of giving a statement on Covid-19.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Social Democrat Róisín Shortall have questioned the usefulness of a Cabinet subcommittee on the Covid-19 coronavirus, which is chaired by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Elsewhere, the Central Bank confirmed that one if its employees is being tested for Covid-19. A spokesperson added that the HSE has advised them to continue business as normal, and so its premises remain open today.
Employees have been given the option to work from home.
The Central Bank had yesterday advised the firms that it regulates (banks and credit unions, for example) to have a protocol in place to tackle major operational events that might happen in relation to the new coronavirus Covid-19.
Some timing.
Harris also said that it’s important that the public healthcare protocol is followed where there are confirmed cases, and in the case of schools, that they do not act “unilaterally”.
He added that some information will be given to the public through the media about confirmed cases, without compromising patient confidentiality.
A quick recap on what we know about the most recent confirmed cases first:
- Two males and two females in the west of the country were diagnosed with the new coronavirus Covid-19
- The Health Minister Simon Harris said he was aware of schools in Clare being closed as a result of this, but said that the advice would be different for each school
- When asked if one person had contracted the virus and spread it to the other three here, or if all four had contracted the virus in north Italy, Harris said that he had been informed that it was the latter
- “There has been no community spread of the virus,” he said.
COMMENTS (57)