THE THIRTY-THIRD DÁIL is due to reconvene today – the second time since the general election result – with the new TDs expected to discuss the threat that the new coronavirus Covid-19 poses to Ireland and abroad.

After four new confirmed cases were announced last night, Health Minister Simon Harris said that schools will be impacted in different ways by confirmed cases, but added that it was important that schools did not act unilaterally, and that people shouldn’t panic.

Here is the latest update on where we are on Covid-19:

There are 9 people on the island of Ireland who have been confirmed to have Covid-19: three in Northern Ireland, and six in the Republic of Ireland

A briefing from the HSE is due at 2pm; a briefing from the Department of Health is due at around 5.30pm.

