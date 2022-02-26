#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

770 Views 0 Comments
Share

This morning’s main developments: 

  • Ukrainian soldiers have beaten back a Russian attack in Kyiv only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Moscow would attempt to take the city before dawn.
  • Zelensky has released a self-shot video from central Kyiv alongside key aides saying, “I am here… We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth”.
  • Russia says it is bombarding Ukraine’s military infrastructure with air- and sea-based cruise missiles.
  • Ukraine says it is battling with Russian armoured units in two locations between 40 and 80 kilometres north of Kyiv.
  • The United States and the European Union have added Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to their sanctions list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also says he is planning “imminent” sanctions against them.
  • NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance is deploying its rapid response forces to bolster defences in Eastern Europe. 
  • Tweeting this morning, Ukraine foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba has re-iterated his call for other nations to isolate Russia, including the expulsion of ambassadors.

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie