It’s not official but the former vice president looks set to return to the White House.
WHEN IS IT going to be called?
Joe Biden is on the verge of becoming the 46th president of the United States but it’s not official yet.
There are still counts ongoing in key states and the maths hasn’t ruled out a Donald Trump win just yet.
We’re waiting on results from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona (even though that has been projected for Biden by AP and Fox News).
Including that win in Arizona, Biden has secured 264 electoral college votes (he needs 270).
Keep with us as we have Georgia on our minds…
Let’s get back to the serious business. Here’s where we stand at the moment:
A call in Georgia or Pennsylvania for Joe Biden will give him the presidency.
A note: you will probably have seen different figures for Biden on various media outlets. The Associated Press and Fox News has projected Arizona for the former vice president but other outlets like CNN and the New York Times maintain it is too close to call.
TheJournal.ie is using AP calls, which is why we have Biden on 264.
AP and Fox News have stuck by their projection despite calls for a retraction.
As we know from reports from the White House, Donald Trump wasn’t quite sure what he was saying when he tweeted ‘Stop the Count’. (It’s worth reading Olivia Nuzzi’s tweets here.)
But whatever about legal strategy, maybe he will like the Internet phenomenon he started.
STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/rS94knWEhO— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 6, 2020
Good evening!
Sinéad O’Carroll here to bring you into the wee hours as we gaze across the Atlantic, unable to tear ourselves away from the drama of the 2020 US presidential election.
As you know by now, the former vice president Joe Biden is set to win the White House but there have been no official calls yet.
Stick with me (please?) as we await projections in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.
