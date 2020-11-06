WHEN IS IT going to be called?

Joe Biden is on the verge of becoming the 46th president of the United States but it’s not official yet.

There are still counts ongoing in key states and the maths hasn’t ruled out a Donald Trump win just yet.

We’re waiting on results from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona (even though that has been projected for Biden by AP and Fox News).

Including that win in Arizona, Biden has secured 264 electoral college votes (he needs 270).

Keep with us as we have Georgia on our minds…