Liveblog: Death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 900 in Israel and 687 in Gaza

Good morning, Niall O’Connor here, we are starting our liveblog which will bring you all the latest updates on events in the Israel and Hamas war.

Our colleagues over in AFP have said this morning that the death toll rose to more than 900 in Israel, which has retaliated with strikes inside the densely populated Palestinian enclave of Gaza, raising the death toll there to 687.

The Israeli army has said it had “more or less restored control” over the Gaza border after Saturday’s mass breach by Palestinian gunmen.

It said it had recovered the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas militants inside Israel, confirming the scale of Saturday’s assault.

Israel’s total siege of the Gaza Strip is banned under international law, the United Nations human rights chief said today. “The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Volker Turk said in a statement. The AFP is reporting that a media union is stating that three Palestinian journalists have been killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City. In our article this morning we revealed that before dawn, the Israeli military struck what it said were Hamas targets in Gaza, especially in the Rimal neighbourhood and in the southern city of Khan Yunis. Hamas – which the Israeli army estimates sent about 1,000 fighters across the border, spraying gunfire at civilians – said yesterday that Israeli air strikes had killed four of the hostages. It later said it could start killing them itself. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would impose a “complete siege” on the long-blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people: “No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed.” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply distressed” by the siege announcement, and warned Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation will now “only deteriorate exponentially”. Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians search the rubble of a destroyed house, following an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Alamy Stock Photo

It said it had “nearly completed” evacuation of Israeli communities around the border.

