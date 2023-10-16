LIVEBLOG: 'No ceasefire' as Gazans flee homes and Israel says confirmed hostages now at 199

THE LETHAL AERIAL bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli military is continuing ahead of an expected ground invasion.

It’s estimated that more than one million people have fled their homes following an Israeli order to move to the south of tiny Mediterranean enclave.

It’s estimated that at least 2,670 people, mainly civilians, have been killed by the Israeli air assault which was unleashed after the Hamas attack on civilians in south Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

There have been calls from humanitarian groups and some nations for the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow into the besieged strip.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel tomorrow to show solidarity in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas militants on October 7, German media has reported. It would be the first visit by a foreign head of state to Israel since the assault. Scholz has pledged full support for Israel, saying last week that Germany’s “only place” right now “is at Israel’s side”. The Israeli military has raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war. “We have updated the families of 199 hostages,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier number of 155 captives. Blinken’s meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had a huge bocus on Gaza’s border cross with Egypt. Media reports had said Israel, Egypt and the United States had agreed the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be opened for several hours today in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to flee and aid goods to enter. How this was refuted by Netanyahu’s statement earlier. Aid convoys have waited on the Egyptian side but, according to witnesses, had not left the town of El-Arish, about 40 km east of Rafah. Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo The United States’ top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has been travelling all around the region as part of efforts to keep the conflict contained with Israel and Palestine. Blinken held talks in six Arab states over the last four days but today returns to Tel Aviv in Israel. “I want an opportunity to share everything that I’ve heard — that I’ve learned — over the last few days visiting with our other partners and to talk about the way forward with our Israeli allies and friends,” Blinken told reporters yesterday in Cairo. I made clear that it cannot be — must not be — business as usual with Hamas going forward. And at the same time, as I said, we’re determined to do everything we can to address the needs of people in Gaza. “Civilians should not have to suffer for Hamas’s atrocities.” The Biden administration has said that Israel has a right to respond and has stopped short of calling for restraint or a ceasefire. It’s been confirmed that around 40 Irish citizens are in the besieged Gaza Strip awaiting help to evacuate. As humanitarian workers call for urgent corridors to be established to allow supplies to flow in and residents to flee, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with French President Emmanuel Macron last night to discuss the two countries’ approach to evacuating citizens. Speaking to RTÉ News, Varadkar said that he and Macron discussed the need for humanitarian corridors as Israel continues to strike Gaza and essential supplies such as food, water, electricity and medicines run short. “We also talked about our various citizens who are in Gaza and how we might assist each other in evacuating them if needs be,” the Taoiseach said. I think it’s fair to say that we have a shared view on the situation and how it might develop. We’re both very concerned about escalation and the situation getting worse and maybe spreading to the West Bank or Lebanon. Good morning. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office Monday denied reports of a ceasefire in Gaza that would enable aid to enter and foreigners to flee to Egypt, 10 days into the war with Hamas. “There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in return for removing foreigners,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said. Succinct message from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office this morning: pic.twitter.com/UCkQiJ3pVk — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) October 16, 2023

