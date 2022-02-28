Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The latest developments on day five of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a fifth day.
Belarus has said that it has prepared the venue that will host talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia.
Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives in neighbouring Belarus, a key Kremlin ally that has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine.
“The venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has been prepared, the arrival of delegations is expected,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said on social media, releasing a picture of a long table with Russian and Ukrainian flags.
⚡️🇷🇺🇧🇾🇺🇦In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Waiting for delegations to arrive pic.twitter.com/WSnPMyChwg— Belarus MFA 🇧🇾 (@BelarusMFA) February 28, 2022
Russia’s Central Bank has sharply raised its key rate from 9.5% to 20% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting rouble and prevent the run of banks.
The bank’s action follows the Western decision yesterday to freeze its hard currency reserves in an unprecedented move that could have devastating consequences for Russia’s financial stability.
The Central Bank also ordered measures to help the banks cope with the crisis by infusing more cash into the system and easing restrictions for banking operations.
At the same time, it temporarily barred non-residents from selling the government obligations to help ease the pressure on the rouble from panicked foreign investors eager to cash out.
This morning, the Russian rouble sank nearly 26% against the US dollar.
The Ukrainian military has said Russian troops had slowed down their offensive as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine enters its fifth day.
“The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas,” the general staff of the armed forces said.
The military has also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv, cities in the country’s northwest and north.
“At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the goal of the military operation failed,” the military said.
“The enemy is demoralised and bears heavy losses,” the military claimed.
Good morning, Hayley Halpin here with today’s updates – here’s the latest on the situation in Ukraine:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS