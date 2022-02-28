#Open journalism No news is bad news

HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a fifth day.

 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the next 24 hours will be “a crucial period” for his country.
  • Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at country’s border with Belarus.
  • Missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.
  • The United Nations is holding a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly today to discuss whether to condemn Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.
  • The EU has taken the unprecedented step to fund arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia.

Belarus has said that it has prepared the venue that will host talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives in neighbouring Belarus, a key Kremlin ally that has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine.

“The venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has been prepared, the arrival of delegations is expected,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said on social media, releasing a picture of a long table with Russian and Ukrainian flags.

Russia’s Central Bank has sharply raised its key rate from 9.5% to 20% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting rouble and prevent the run of banks.

The bank’s action follows the Western decision yesterday to freeze its hard currency reserves in an unprecedented move that could have devastating consequences for Russia’s financial stability.

The Central Bank also ordered measures to help the banks cope with the crisis by infusing more cash into the system and easing restrictions for banking operations.

At the same time, it temporarily barred non-residents from selling the government obligations to help ease the pressure on the rouble from panicked foreign investors eager to cash out.

This morning, the Russian rouble sank nearly 26% against the US dollar.

The Ukrainian military has said Russian troops had slowed down their offensive as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine enters its fifth day.

“The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas,” the general staff of the armed forces said.

The military has also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv, cities in the country’s northwest and north.

“At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the goal of the military operation failed,” the military said.

“The enemy is demoralised and bears heavy losses,” the military claimed.

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here with today’s updates – here’s the latest on the situation in Ukraine: 

 

