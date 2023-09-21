Ireland's agriculture students to get 22 life-size model cows to learn how to handle cattle

AGRICULTURE STUDENTS IN Ireland will soon be practising their livestock handling skills on artificial cows, also known as “livestock simulators”.

11 calving simulators and 11 injecting simulators are to be made available for use in Teagasc agricultural colleges and research and innovation centres, as well as in universities, Minister for State Martin Heydon has announced.

Demonstration models of the new simulators are on display at the Teagasc stand at the National Ploughing Championships.

Speaking from the Teagasc stand, Heydon said:

“Almost one in five farm fatalities on Irish farms over the past decade involved livestock while livestock also account for over half of all non-fatal incidents. #

“These simulators will provide students with a safe environment in which to develop their livestock handling skills before progressing to working with live animals.”

“It is important that the next generation of farmers have the necessary skills in calving cows and injecting cattle to perform these tasks safely.

Heydon said he was “delighted” to provide the funding for the livestock simulators.

The Bovine simulators will also be available to farmer groups who wish to expand their skill base related to cow-calving and injection skills, according to the Department of Agriculture.