Lockdown restrictions to be reimposed on Aberdeen after coronavirus cluster

LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS ARE to be reimposed on the Aberdeen area after 54 new cases emerged in a coronavirus cluster, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said 191 contacts have been traced in relation to this cluster.

She said that the rise in cases has contributed to a greater fear that there was a “significant outbreak” in the city. According to the First Minister, more than 20 other pubs and restaurants are involved in the cluster.

As a result, restrictions will be reimposed in the Aberdeen City Council area. A five-mile travel rule has been put in place and residents are being told not to enter each other’s houses.

All indoor and outdoor hospitality has also been told to close by 5pm today.

The closure will be backed by governmental regulations, Sturgeon said, and will be enforced if the rules are not followed.

The First Minister added that the changes will be reviewed next Wednesday, when she hoped that they could be removed if they could, either in entirety or in part.

However, if necessary, she said that they could be extended beyond that seven-day period.

There have been no coronavirus deaths in Scotland for the 20th day in a row. Sturgeon said 18,781 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 64 from 18,717 the day before.

There were 267 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, down by three. Of these, three were in intensive care.

The First Minister told the briefing that she was aware the decision in relation to Aberdeen was ”deeply, deeply unwelcome news”.

She added: “The last thing we want to do is to reimpose these restrictions but this outbreak is reminding us just how highly infectious Covid is.

Our precautionary and careful judgement is that we need to take decisive action now, difficult as that undoubtedly is, in order to try to contain this outbreak and prevent further harm later on.

“As I said earlier, this is about doing all we can to ensure our children can return to schools next week.”

She added: “Acting now, we judge, gives us the time and the space to protect the ability of our young people to return to education.”