This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lockdown restrictions to be reimposed on Aberdeen after coronavirus cluster

All indoor and outdoor hospitality has been told to close by 5pm today.

By Press Association Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 12:55 PM
23 minutes ago 4,199 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5168291
Image: PA
Image: PA

LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS ARE to be reimposed on the Aberdeen area after 54 new cases emerged in a coronavirus cluster, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said 191 contacts have been traced in relation to this cluster.

She said that the rise in cases has contributed to a greater fear that there was a “significant outbreak” in the city. According to the First Minister, more than 20 other pubs and restaurants are involved in the cluster.

As a result, restrictions will be reimposed in the Aberdeen City Council area. A five-mile travel rule has been put in place and residents are being told not to enter each other’s houses.

All indoor and outdoor hospitality has also been told to close by 5pm today.

The closure will be backed by governmental regulations, Sturgeon said, and will be enforced if the rules are not followed.

The First Minister added that the changes will be reviewed next Wednesday, when she hoped that they could be removed if they could, either in entirety or in part.

However, if necessary, she said that they could be extended beyond that seven-day period.

Related Read

04.08.20 Restaurants and pubs serving food will have to close at 11pm from Monday, Taoiseach says

There have been no coronavirus deaths in Scotland for the 20th day in a row. Sturgeon said 18,781 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 64 from 18,717 the day before.

There were 267 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, down by three. Of these, three were in intensive care.

The First Minister told the briefing that she was aware the decision in relation to Aberdeen was ”deeply, deeply unwelcome news”.

She added: “The last thing we want to do is to reimpose these restrictions but this outbreak is reminding us just how highly infectious Covid is.

Our precautionary and careful judgement is that we need to take decisive action now, difficult as that undoubtedly is, in order to try to contain this outbreak and prevent further harm later on.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As I said earlier, this is about doing all we can to ensure our children can return to schools next week.”

She added: “Acting now, we judge, gives us the time and the space to protect the ability of our young people to return to education.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie