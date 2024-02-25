Quiz: How well do you know these weird logos and mascots?

HAVE YOU EVER heard of Lyle’s Golden Syrup?

Perhaps you have. Perhaps you even enjoy it of a Pancake Tuesday. Maybe you like it so much that you never even noticed the dead lion on the bottle. A dead lion surrounded by bees who have made their hive in its carcass, just like in the Bible.

The existentially horrifying and very realistic dead lion, which has served as mascot and logo for Lyle’s since 1883, has been replaced this week – making this world a slightly more boring place.

Today’s quiz honours strange logos. How much do you know about them?

What is this now-retired logo most closely associated with? Public transport Newsagents

Newspapers Radio stations Which popular alcohol product's logo is a stag beneath a glowing crucifix? Aperol Jaegermeister

Jinro Soju Bacardi Which fashion designer's logo features the head of Medusa? Versace Gucci

Armani Dolce & Gabbana Which of these brands does NOT feature an owl in their logo? Alamy Odlums Duolingo

Hooters Air Asia The 'Doge' meme was temporarily made the logo of which company in April 2023? Meta Caterpillar Inc.

Coinbase X (formerly known as Twitter) What was the name of this now-retired 7Up mascot? Willy Nilly Fido Dido

Iggle Piggle Sticky Ricky True or false: Mr Monopoly from the Monopoly logo wears a monocle. Alamy True False What is this the logo for? L'Oreal The 2024 Olympics

The Eurostar The City of Paris What is the official name of the man from the Pringles logo? Julius Salty Julius Snack

Julius Pringles Julius Poppem In which decade was the Michelin Man first displayed? Alamy 1860s 1890s

You scored out of ! Logo legend You're a regular Don Draper. You scored out of ! A fine job Here's a logo You scored out of ! Frightening Lyle's Logo Agh!