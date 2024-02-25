Quiz: How well do you know these weird logos and mascots?

HAVE YOU EVER heard of Lyle’s Golden Syrup?
Perhaps you have. Perhaps you even enjoy it of a Pancake Tuesday. Maybe you like it so much that you never even noticed the dead lion on the bottle. A dead lion surrounded by bees who have made their hive in its carcass, just like in the Bible.
The existentially horrifying and very realistic dead lion, which has served as mascot and logo for Lyle’s since 1883, has been replaced this week – making this world a slightly more boring place.
Today’s quiz honours strange logos. How much do you know about them?
What is this now-retired logo most closely associated with?
Public transport
Newsagents
Newspapers
Radio stations
Which popular alcohol product's logo is a stag beneath a glowing crucifix?
Aperol
Jaegermeister
Jinro Soju
Bacardi
Which fashion designer's logo features the head of Medusa?
Versace
Gucci
Armani
Dolce & Gabbana
Which of these brands does NOT feature an owl in their logo?
Alamy
Odlums
Duolingo
Hooters
Air Asia
The 'Doge' meme was temporarily made the logo of which company in April 2023?
Meta
Caterpillar Inc.
Coinbase
X (formerly known as Twitter)
What was the name of this now-retired 7Up mascot?
Willy Nilly
Fido Dido
Iggle Piggle
Sticky Ricky
True or false: Mr Monopoly from the Monopoly logo wears a monocle.
True
False
What is this the logo for?
L'Oreal
The 2024 Olympics
The Eurostar
The City of Paris
What is the official name of the man from the Pringles logo?
Julius Salty
Julius Snack
Julius Pringles
Julius Poppem
In which decade was the Michelin Man first displayed?
1860s
1890s
1930s
1970s
You scored out of !
Logo legend
You're a regular Don Draper.
You scored out of !
A fine job
Here's a logo
You scored out of !
Frightening Lyle's Logo
Agh!
