Advertisement
Loco for Logos

Quiz: How well do you know these weird logos and mascots?

Including questions such as: “What is the official name of the Pringles man?”
0
6.4k
52 minutes ago

HAVE YOU EVER heard of Lyle’s Golden Syrup?

Perhaps you have. Perhaps you even enjoy it of a Pancake Tuesday. Maybe you like it so much that you never even noticed the dead lion on the bottle. A dead lion surrounded by bees who have made their hive in its carcass, just like in the Bible.

The existentially horrifying and very realistic dead lion, which has served as mascot and logo for Lyle’s since 1883, has been replaced this week – making this world a slightly more boring place.

Today’s quiz honours strange logos. How much do you know about them? 

What is this now-retired logo most closely associated with?
Public transport
Newsagents

Newspapers
Radio stations
Which popular alcohol product's logo is a stag beneath a glowing crucifix?
Aperol
Jaegermeister

Jinro Soju
Bacardi
Which fashion designer's logo features the head of Medusa?
Versace
Gucci

Armani
Dolce & Gabbana
Which of these brands does NOT feature an owl in their logo?
Alamy
Odlums
Duolingo

Hooters
Air Asia
The 'Doge' meme was temporarily made the logo of which company in April 2023?
Meta
Caterpillar Inc.

Coinbase
X (formerly known as Twitter)
What was the name of this now-retired 7Up mascot?
Willy Nilly
Fido Dido

Iggle Piggle
Sticky Ricky
True or false: Mr Monopoly from the Monopoly logo wears a monocle.
Alamy
True
False
What is this the logo for?
L'Oreal
The 2024 Olympics

The Eurostar
The City of Paris
What is the official name of the man from the Pringles logo?
Julius Salty
Julius Snack

Julius Pringles
Julius Poppem
In which decade was the Michelin Man first displayed?
Alamy
1860s
1890s

1930s
1970s
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Logo legend
You're a regular Don Draper.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A fine job
Here's a logo
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Frightening Lyle's Logo
Agh!
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags