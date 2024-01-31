Advertisement
Woman and her two young children hospitalised after acid attack in London

The incident happened this evening close to Clapham Common in south London.
1 hour ago

A WOMAN AND her two young children have been hospitalised after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at them in London.

The incident happened this evening at around 7.25pm in Lessar Avenue, which is close to Clapham Common in South London.

In a statement tonight, Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said officers are on scene following this “horrific incident”.

In addition to the three victims – the woman and her two young children – being hospitalised, three others were also taken to hospital following the incident.

Detective Superintendent Castle said these three others, who are all adults, are believed to have been injured in coming to the aid of the woman and her two children.

In addition to this, three police officers were also taken to hospital after they responded to the incident, but their injuries are described as “minor”.

In a post on X, Marina Ahmad, Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, said: “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”

Detective Superintendent Castle noted that a man was seen fleeing the scene and that the Met Police and the National Police Air Service is assisting in efforts to apprehend the individual.

No arrest has been made and police said they will give an update on the conditions of the injured people as soon as they can.

