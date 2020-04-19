This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Witness appeal after man and woman arrested over spate of burglaries in Longford

Suspected stolen property and a vehicle were seized by gardaí earlier today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 8:20 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested following a number of burglaries in the Cloncoose area of Longford in the early hours of this morning. 
 
Following initial enquiries into a number of residential homes being entered and property taken, Longford gardaí carried out a search of a property in Longford town earlier today.
 
Suspected stolen property and a vehicle were seized.

A man and a woman (both in their 30s) were arrested. They are currently being detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
 
Gardaí at Longford are continuing to appeal to the public for any information in relation to these incidents and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4am and 7am to come forward.
 
Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have observed a red Seat car in the area to make contact with them.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

