Three-car collision in Longford leaves two women in serious condition in hospital

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to a serious crash which has left two women in hospital with serious injuries.

The three-car crash happened on the R198 at Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon at around 2.50pm.

One driver, a woman in her 50s, was removed to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition. The second driver, another woman in her 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition.

The third driver, a woman in her 30s, and her two female passengers aged 40 and 14, all received medical attention at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R198 in the townland of Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon between 2.30pm. and 3pm. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”