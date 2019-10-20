Longford feud violence flares again as slash hooks produced following graveyard gun video

THERE WERE MORE violent scenes on the streets of Longford in the last week as two gangs clashed again, with at least two people allegedly producing weapons during one melee.

A number of people connected to an ongoing feud were involved in a serious incident in Longford earlier this week. At least three men were involved in a violent attack which saw slash hooks produced.

Shortly after the fight, property belonging to one of the parties was damaged.

Gardaí became aware of the incidents and gave chase to one of the alleged participants. He was later arrested.

This was the first incident of violence since members of criminal organisations tied to the feuding gangs showed off weapons in a number of videos which were shared on social media last month.

Last week, TheJournal.ie obtained a number of photos and videos which purport to show two groups exchanging threats. In many of the images, loaded firearms can be seen.



Gardaí believe they have identified the men in these videos as some of the main protagonists in the ongoing feud.

The feud itself centres around a number of families belonging to the Traveller community. Shots have been fired at homes, innocent family members have been threatened and intimidation and assaults are common among the gang members.

Gardaí in the area have been trying to contain the growing feud in recent months. The issue became so serious that members of the elite Armed Support Unit were assigned to the area to help prevent a further escalation.

A screengrab of a loaded shotgun from a video shared by one of the gangs.

Despite the presence of members of the Armed Support Unit, the gangs continue to use social media to threaten each other.

In the past 10 weeks, gardaí have been called to four separate stabbings, as well as incidents of arson. Many officers believe there are a considerably higher number of violent incidents in recent months which they have not been brought to their attention.

Local garda management has become aware of the latest incident and have briefed senior officers about the need for more uniformed officers in the region.

Several gardaí have been drafted in to support Longford from stations such as Ballymahon and Lanesboro, which has left these other areas with reduced numbers of officers.