Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Shots fired at house in Longford

The incident took place yesterday evening.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 9:48 PM
30 minutes ago 3,343 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5006958
Annaly Gardens in Longford.
Image: Google Maps
Annaly Gardens in Longford.
Annaly Gardens in Longford.
Image: Google Maps

A NUMBER OF shots were fired at a house in Longford yesterday.

The incident took place just after 9pm yesterday evening. The shots were fired at a house at Annaly Gardens in Longford. 

Three people were in the house at the time, but no one was injured. 

However, damage was caused to the front door of the house. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed that several garda units attended the scene, which was technically examined.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Last Saturday, shots were fired at a different home in Longford, which has seen a rise in gang violence in recent months. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

