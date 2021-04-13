Your evening longread: Boris Johnson and playing the clown

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

Boris Johnson

A look at how the British PM ‘plays the fool’ – and why.

(The Guardian, approx mins reading time)

The word “clown” has often been used in a flippant or dismissive way with regard to Boris Johnson . But the underlying paradox is that it is only as a clown – a fool in the oldest and deepest sense of the word – that his character can truly be understood. What happens when you make the clown king is what we in the UK have been witnessing in real time. With the success of the vaccine, though, a new question emerges: can one archetype transform into the other? Can Johnson creep away from his clownish past altogether?