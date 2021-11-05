#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your Evening Longread: Is it possible to reach peak fitness after 50? Yes

By Aoife Barry Friday 5 Nov 2021, 8:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Thomas Carlson

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Peak fitness

Interviews with people who reached peak fitness after the age of 50.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

Not every super-fit person over 50 has a clear “push”. Mags Cook wasn’t particularly looking to lose weight or get fit. “I was always quite a busy person – I didn’t sit around too much,” she says. A retired teacher, Cook, 69, only started running properly at 59 when a friend encouraged her to try parkrun, the national weekly free fun run. “My husband died in 2006 and it was a good thing to know I’d be doing it every Saturday.” She enjoyed it, and her son-in-law suggested she join a running club. “I thought it was the most hilarious idea, because I was coming up to 60 and didn’t think of myself as a runner. But it was the best thing I’ve done – it was amazing.”

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

About the author
Aoife Barry
