Evening longread: The genius of Joni

Joni Mitchell

It’s 50 years since the classic album Blue was released by the incomparable Joni Mitchell. Here’s a look at her career and how she was often marginalised due to sexism.

(The Ringer, approx 20 mins reading time)

Why is Joni Mitchell the token female musician that even the most macho rock guys are comfortable calling “great”? (Jimmy Page has gone on record saying that her music makes him weep; Jimi Hendrix, in his journals, called Mitchell “a fantastic girl with heaven words.”) Is the very idea of a canon—or “greatness,” or even “genius”—inherently male, and if so, should women chuck all those words and ideas out the window and look for new ways to talk about and value the art they make?