Your Evening Longread: A month of eating only Irish food

Irish food

Could you do a month of eating only Irish food – and do you even know what that looks like? Ellie O’Byrne took the challenge, and the results are fascinating to read about.

(Tripe & Drisheen, approx 11 mins reading time)

This does not mean eating things labelled as Irish, because after all, this is no guarantee of provenance: freshly squeezed orange juice can pick up a Blas na hÉireann award. There’s sushi labelled as Irish. More Irish chocolate than you can shake a diabetes test stick at. That’s because there’s a law that permits you to label a food as Irish , or even as “Made in Cork,” as long as it has gone through a “substantially transformative process” here. The problem with all of this labelling of imports is that it is currently giving us a misleading idea of where we stand with actual food security.