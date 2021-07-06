Your evening longread: Why I'm glad I'm an overthinker

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Being an overthinker

Annalisa Barbieri is an overthinker – and though it’s sometimes a pain, she’s often very glad of it. Here’s why.

(Read in The Guardian, approx 7 mins reading time)

Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to realise that my overthinking, like most things, probably started in childhood. I had a loving, noisy but at times unpredictable childhood. Dinner was always on the table at the same time, and it was always delicious. My mother and father were always, physically, where they said they would be. But I grew up in a house where emotions weren’t discussed, they were bottled up, only to explode out in random unpredictable ways – or a silence would ensue for some wrongdoing I had to fathom out all by myself.