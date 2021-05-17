#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 17 May 2021
Your evening longread: Shaun Ryder on Covid, alopecia and his former drug use

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 17 May 2021, 8:30 PM
23 minutes ago 1,770 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5439580
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Shaun Ryder

An interview with the Happy Mondays member about his Covid-19 diagnosis, alopecia battle and his former drug use. 

(Read on The Guardian, approx 12 mins reading time)

To be fair, Ryder seems extremely happy, despite the health woes – of all the musicians I’ve spoken to entering old age, he could be the most content. He even admits to having enjoyed the pandemic year: more time with the kids, mainly. He has six in total but lives with his youngest daughters who are 13 and 12, and has loved the enforced time at home. There has also been a steady stream of collaborators visiting the studio at the bottom of his garden: Robbie Williams, Tricky, Lee “Scratch” Perry and Noel Gallagher have all popped around. 

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

