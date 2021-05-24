#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: Are these stunning photos taken in virtual worlds a new artforms?

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 May 2021, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/BONDART PHOTOGRAPHY

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Video game photography 

Video games are continuing to become more hyper-realistic, and with that a new breed of “virtual photographers” are snapping stunning moments of beauty and depth within them. 

(Read on the BBC, approx 10 minutes reading time)

What might have initially been intended by developers as a novel way to get players to share screenshots of a game on social media (and get it trending) has led to, some claim, the birth of a genuine new artform. Thanks to the hyper-realism of modern video games, which now boast thousands of individual facial animations and random environmental events that play out slightly differently each time you dive in, gaming worlds have evolved to become genuinely spontaneous, life-like landscapes that photographers can comb to create images with their own arguable artistic value.

Read all the Evening Longreads here>

