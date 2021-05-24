Your evening longread: Are these stunning photos taken in virtual worlds a new artforms?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Video game photography

Video games are continuing to become more hyper-realistic, and with that a new breed of “virtual photographers” are snapping stunning moments of beauty and depth within them.

(Read on the BBC, approx 10 minutes reading time)

What might have initially been intended by developers as a novel way to get players to share screenshots of a game on social media (and get it trending) has led to, some claim, the birth of a genuine new artform. Thanks to the hyper-realism of modern video games, which now boast thousands of individual facial animations and random environmental events that play out slightly differently each time you dive in, gaming worlds have evolved to become genuinely spontaneous, life-like landscapes that photographers can comb to create images with their own arguable artistic value.