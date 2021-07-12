Your evening longread: One woman's fight to prove she exists

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Fighting to prove she exists

Jeanne Puchain was declared dead by a French court – but it was news to her.

(The Guardian, approx 17 mins reading time)

Several weeks later, at a doctor’s appointment in her town of Saint-Joseph, outside Lyon in south-east France , both Pouchain, then 53, and her GP were perplexed when his computer spat out her carte vitale, the green card that gives access to the French public health system. Pouchain put it down to a technical blip. She assumed that was also the reason her pharmacy suggested she would have to pay in full for her diabetes drugs. It seemed like a series of annoying coincidences; the kind of red tape many in France find themselves tangled up in at one time or another in a country notorious for bureaucracy. It was irritating but would, she assumed, eventually be resolved.