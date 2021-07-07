Your evening longread: How a Twitter thread was transformed into a critically-acclaimed movie

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Zola

An interview with Janicza Bravo, director of Zola – a film based on a viral Twitter thread.

(Read in The New York Times, approx 20 mins reading time)

In March 2015, when A’Ziah-Monae King was 19 and working at a Hooters in Detroit, she met a young woman named Jessica who felt like a kindred spirit. They bonded over stripping, money and internet culture. Jessica invited King to drive down to Tampa with her roommate, Z, and her boyfriend, Jarrett, to dance in the clubs. It started out as most youthful road trips do — fast-food breaks, blasting the radio, spring-break vibes. But it quickly devolved once Z’s true intentions for the trip emerged: He wanted the girls to trade sex for money, and Jessica was in on the scheme.