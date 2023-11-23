Lord Mayor of Dublin u-turns on decision to hold meeting with Israeli ambassador next week

THE LORD MAYOR of Dublin has written to the Israeli ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich to cancel their planned meeting next week.

In the letter, which Daithí de Róiste shared on social media, the Lord Mayor states over the last number of days and following further discussions there is “no longer a consensus” among group leaders for the scheduled meeting to go ahead.

“Due to the ongoing violence in Gaza and a situation hat has a disregard for human rights and the need for a permanent ceasefire, all parties are united in the view that they no longer support the proposed meeting and we have therefore decided to cancel it,” the letter states.

Following a meeting with Group Leaders earlier this morning the below correspondence has been issued to the Ambassador of Israel. pic.twitter.com/VHwOCYTW1L — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) November 23, 2023

The Lord Mayor was criticised for agreeing to a meeting with Erlich which was due to take place on 29 November, what is the United Nations’ International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Following the criticism, de Róiste defended the decision to hold the meeting, stating that Erlich contacted the Mansion House for a meeting with him.

He said the matter was discussed a group leaders meeting (with leaders of all political parties and independents), where he expressed that he was happy to refuse this request, but he added that it was unanimously agreed to go ahead with the meeting.

However, in a u-turn today, the Lord Mayor has decided to cancel the meeting.

People Before Profit councillor Hazel de Nortúin criticised the initial decision to meet the Israeli ambassador calling it “absolutely disgraceful”.

In a statement to The Journal, Sinn Féin councillor Daithi Doolan, leader of the Sinn Féin Dublin City Council group, said such a meeting would be “inappropriate”.