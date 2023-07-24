Lord Mayor calls for more gardaí on Dublin streets ahead of DCC policing committee meeting

DUBLIN’S LORD MAYOR Daithí de Róiste has called for more “high visibility policing” in the capital city ahead of a meeting of the Dublin City Council Joint Policing Committee this evening, where assistant Garda commissioner Angela Willis is due to speak.

De Róiste, who was speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland radio programme, also said that if the Council’s concerns are not satisfactorily addressed at this evening’s meeting, he would like to see minister for justice Helen McEntee come before the committee.

“The number one message is that we need high visibility policing on the streets of Dublin. We have a real issue in terms of what’s happening on the streets of our capital city at the moment. And we need all the agencies but in particular to gardaí to do a lot more.”

The fresh attention being paid to the safety of Dublin City’s streets this week comes after an American tourist was left in a critical condition after he was set upon by a number of people, who beat and kicked him on Talbot Street on Wednesday night.

The man, who has been identified by his family as Stephen Termini, is said to be at risk of losing an eye due to the injuries he sustained.

De Róiste sought to assure people that Dublin is a safe city “in the main” but said that more Gardaí are needed on the streets, especially since recruitment and retention are problems facing the force.

“I believe Dublin is a safe city in the main and we’re always going to have instances but the perception of Dublin is that it’s unsafe at the moment that we do have a lot of antisocial behavior on the streets.

“I’m saying it’s simply not good enough and we need an urgent response to address this.”

Groups of teenagers, the Lord Mayor said, are a particular issue and he put it down to a lack of visible policing on the streets.

“I think high visibility goes somewhat to really addressing this problem. When you look at the problem that we have at the moment in terms of young gangs terrorizing people and that sense of lawlessness amongst 14, 15, 16-year-olds.

The city needs more high visibility policing, he said, “because these gangs are able to operate without the fear that they’re going to be just stumbled upon by a member of An Garda Síochána.”

De Róiste went into some detail about the numbers of gardaí working in the city, particularly the north inner city.

“There were 615 gardaí last month in Dublin North Central Division. So that’s one of the highest crime rates in the country. That’s 24 Fewer than the start of the year. And that’s a real real issue in terms of what we had.

“But also we hear over the past week that we’ve more guards coming out to Templemore, etc. There’s 222 recruits being sworn in, but that’s versus 150 that retired and 59 that have resigned. So there’s a net increase of about 13 guards.

“We need a lot more to make Dublin a much safer place, both for people coming into the city from abroad, but also for ordinary Dubliners coming in to enjoy the city to go to restaurants to go to bars.

Asked what could be done to increase Garda numbers, de Róiste said that offering a more attractive salary would make a difference, as would changing the restrictions on who the force can recruit. Garda recruits cannot be over the age of 35 as it stands.

“I think it’s definitely something to be looked at. And I don’t think it’s just the rules. I mean, the country is awash with money at the moment, maybe we should start making it more enticing for people to go into An Garda Síochána, to make a career out of it.

“But as I said, anything that allows more gardaí onto the streets, whether that’s people over the age of 35, whether it’s increasing the package that’s available to members, it’s all welcome because it’s absolutely needed.”

The Lord Mayor was asked what the Council’s next step would be if the meeting this evening does not produce satisfactory outcomes.

“The next step, I think we could be looking to call the minister for justice in and see would she appear in front of the joint policing committee for Dublin.

“I think there’s a lot more we can do from that multi-agency approach… but I think this is a problem that rests with the minister for justice.”