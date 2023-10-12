Emotional tributes paid at funeral of Offaly woman Lorna Kearney, who was killed in her home

A WOMAN WHO was killed in her home by a person known to her was described as a “beautiful person inside and out as well” mourners at her Requiem Mass heard.

Lorna Woodnutt Kearney, who was in her 40s, and originally from Tullamore town was allegedly attacked in her home in the townland of Rahan, around nine kilometres from Tullamore, Co Offaly almost two weeks ago.

Her oak coffin was adorned with a white floral wreath and a photograph of Lorna.

Mrs Kearney is survived by her husband Micheál, stepson Mike, sisters Jackie, Roberta and Rachael, brother Derek, mother Magdalene, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, Emmet and Karolina, nieces and nephews Jade, Jessica, Rachael, Darragh and Harper, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Symbols of her life were brought to the altar firstly by her nephew Darragh who brought a family picture to remind mourners of the “treasured family memories of Lorna”.

Her friend Hilary brought a laptop representing her life’s work in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with pharmaceutical skills Mrs Kearney had qualifications as a Special Needs Assistant (SNA), as a dental assistant and in reflexology as she “believed in education and encouraged all to develop their gifts and talents”.

Mike brought her dog’s lead to the altar. The dog’s lead reminding those gathered how much she enjoyed walking with her dogs Charlie and Toby. She was also self-trained in dog grooming.

Friend Damien, brought a skipping rope, while Paschalina another friend offered concert tickets as she enjoyed Westlife and Taylor Swift. Siobhan, Mrs Kearney’s aunt brought a bible as she had a special love of God.

Her concelebrated Mass at The Church of The Assumption, Tullamore, on Thursday morning heard: “We grieve, we pray, we hurt this is the heavy price we pay for love. Pain, grief and sorrow is very real. Over the past week or so we’ve all said many prayers individually and in groups in empathy and in support.

“We’ve gathered in silence, with words spoken and hugs shared. Sharing loving memories of Lorna as family and friends. Everybody here will have their own particular fond memories of Lorna. For Lorna’s family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues memories to be held and treasured forever.

“For all of you, you have memories of Lorna’s goodness, her kindness, her friendship and her love. Memories for all of you of the beautiful person Lorna was on the inside and out as well. Lorna as you all know was gifted with a lovely, warm personality.”

Mourners were told that “her beautiful smile lit up every place she went, as did her wit, her joy, her fun and good humour” that she loved all family, she especially enjoyed time spent with family, talking and listening, enjoying all family gatherings and celebrations.

“She especially enjoyed time with her nephews and nieces. With you she enjoyed the day trips, the going to the concerts, the movie nights, the holidaying, the babysitting. Through her nephew Darragh’s illness she was a great source of strength and support,” those gathered were told.

“Lorna for all of you, family was honest, loving caring, a giver, supportive to everybody, family, friend, neighbour and work colleague alike.

“Having a great interest in education and being blessed with so many qualifications and having travelled so widely, through England and America and throughout Ireland she possessed a great general knowledge.”

Her family and friends were reminded of how “blessed” she was with “so many good friends from her time in London and America and all around Ireland.

A person of ‘deep faith’

“She loved too her fashion and dressing up, she loved her running, exercise, going out for a walk with her dogs Charlie and Toby. Lorna loved her dogs so much that when Charlie got hurt she bought a buggy so he could accompany her on her walks.

“Lorna was a person of deep and strong faith. She enjoyed gathering on Sundays for prayer, worship and reflection.”

The hymn Amazing Grace, was sung while Mrs Kearney’s remains were brought from the from and she was laid to rest after her funeral Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A teenager has been charged with her murder.