Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 5 October 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Winner winner
Two Lotto players share €7.7 million jackpot after streak of rollovers is broken
Each ticket holder will win a prize of €3,867,027
8.3k
6
58 minutes ago

THERE WERE TWO winners of the Lotto last night, ending two months of rollovers that led to a jackpot over €7.7 million. 

There were 15 straight rollovers since 9 August until last night’s draw, with two winners set to each receive a prize of €3,867,027. 

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 1, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16.

The bonus number was 35.

In addition to the jackpot, an online player matched five numbers and the bonus to win a prize of €581,131. 

The National Lottery has not yet said in which part of the country the jackpot tickets were sold. 

The longest rollover occurred over seven months between 9 June 2021 and 12 January 2022 when it a “must-win” draw for the jackpot of €19.06 million finally took place

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie
@ronanduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     