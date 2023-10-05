Two Lotto players share €7.7 million jackpot after streak of rollovers is broken

THERE WERE TWO winners of the Lotto last night, ending two months of rollovers that led to a jackpot over €7.7 million.

There were 15 straight rollovers since 9 August until last night’s draw, with two winners set to each receive a prize of €3,867,027.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 1, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16.

The bonus number was 35.

In addition to the jackpot, an online player matched five numbers and the bonus to win a prize of €581,131.

The National Lottery has not yet said in which part of the country the jackpot tickets were sold.

The longest rollover occurred over seven months between 9 June 2021 and 12 January 2022 when it a “must-win” draw for the jackpot of €19.06 million finally took place.