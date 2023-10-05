Two Lotto players share €7.7 million jackpot after streak of rollovers is broken

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THERE WERE TWO winners of the Lotto last night, ending two months of rollovers that led to a jackpot over €7.7 million.
There were 15 straight rollovers since 9 August until last night’s draw, with two winners set to each receive a prize of €3,867,027.
The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 1, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16.
The bonus number was 35.
In addition to the jackpot, an online player matched five numbers and the bonus to win a prize of €581,131.
The National Lottery has not yet said in which part of the country the jackpot tickets were sold.
The longest rollover occurred over seven months between 9 June 2021 and 12 January 2022 when it a “must-win” draw for the jackpot of €19.06 million finally took place.
