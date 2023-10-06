Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 6 October 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# lotto winners
National Lottery reveals the two Dublin stores that each sold €3.9 million winning tickets
Wednesday’s draw was won after 15 straight rollovers dating back to August.
12.8k
7
1 hour ago

BOTH OF THE National Lottery’s latest jackpot winners bought their tickets in Dublin, it has been confirmed. 

Wednesday’s €7.7 million draw was won by two ticket holders after 15 straight rollovers dating back to August

Each winner of Wednesday’s draw is set to receive a prize of €3,867,027 and the National Lottery will this morning hold a photocall at two stores where they tickets were sold. 

The winning tickets were sold at the Applegreen service station on the Naul Road in Balbriggan, Co Dublin and the Spar shop at 13 South Circular Road in Dublin 8.  

The longest rollover occurred over seven months between 9 June 2021 and 12 January 2022 when it a “must-win” draw for the jackpot of €19.06 million finally took place

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie
@ronanduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     