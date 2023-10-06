National Lottery reveals the two Dublin stores that each sold €3.9 million winning tickets

BOTH OF THE National Lottery’s latest jackpot winners bought their tickets in Dublin, it has been confirmed.

Wednesday’s €7.7 million draw was won by two ticket holders after 15 straight rollovers dating back to August.

Advertisement

Each winner of Wednesday’s draw is set to receive a prize of €3,867,027 and the National Lottery will this morning hold a photocall at two stores where they tickets were sold.

The winning tickets were sold at the Applegreen service station on the Naul Road in Balbriggan, Co Dublin and the Spar shop at 13 South Circular Road in Dublin 8.

The longest rollover occurred over seven months between 9 June 2021 and 12 January 2022 when it a “must-win” draw for the jackpot of €19.06 million finally took place.