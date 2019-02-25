This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket

The winner has already been in contact with the National Lottery.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 25 Feb 2019, 3:51 PM
52 minutes ago 4,748 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4512262
The Spar store on Upper O'Connell Street.
Image: Google Maps
The Spar store on Upper O'Connell Street.
The Spar store on Upper O'Connell Street.
Image: Google Maps

A SPAR STORE on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has been revealed as the seller of Saturday’s €10.2 million winning Lotto ticket. 

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the jackpot has already been in contact and that arrangements are being made for them to collect their prize. 

The mega jackpot is the biggest win in almost two years and is just the 21st time in Lotto history that the jackpot has eclipsed €10 million.

The huge jackpot came about because the Lotto has been rolling over since before Christmas, when it was last won on 19 December 2018.

“We can confirm that the holder of the €10.2 million Lotto winning ticket was in touch early today and has lodged their ticket with us for safe keeping. The ticketholder is going to spend the coming days getting independent legal and financial advice, and will make their prize claim in due course,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said today.

The busy Dublin city centre store is also celebrating selling the winning ticket, with store owner Barry Thompson saying it has a diverse mix of customers ranging from regulars in nearby businesses to passing traffic and tourists.

I employ around 15 staff and the sense of excitement here today is unreal. I originally worked in the shop as a manager but took it over in 2008 and this is the biggest ever National Lottery win we have had. I am delighted for whoever the winner is, and wish them all the best with their new-found fortune. 

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin has said the win caps “an extraordinary few days” after last week’s Irish winner of the EuroMillions, the biggest Irish winner in history. 

Griffin adds that the continuous Lotto jackpot rollover has meant bumper sales for the National Lottery, resulting in over €11.2 million being raised for good causes since the last win in December. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

