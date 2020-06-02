Body of boy (5) recovered from Lough Mask in Co Mayo during search operation

THE BODY OF a five-year-old boy has been recovered from Lough Mask in Co Mayo this morning.

The child entered the water while out on Lough Mask at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The incident happened near the Toormakeady side of the lough.

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo was deployed to the scene.

The Corrib Mask community rescue boat was also involved in the search along with some local divers.

Gardaí, Civil Defence units and members of the public were also assisting the efforts to find the boy on Monday night.

The Coast Guard operation was co-ordinated from Malin Head.

Searches resumed for the boy at 6am this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí have now confirmed that the search operation for the five-year-old boy has been stood down as his body has been recovered.

With reporting by Press Association