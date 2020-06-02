This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Body of boy (5) recovered from Lough Mask in Co Mayo during search operation

The child entered the water while out on Lough Mask at around 6.30pm yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 32,385 Views No Comments
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Updated 20 minutes ago

THE BODY OF a five-year-old boy has been recovered from Lough Mask in Co Mayo this morning. 

The child entered the water while out on Lough Mask at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The incident happened near the Toormakeady side of the lough.

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo was deployed to the scene.

The Corrib Mask community rescue boat was also involved in the search along with some local divers.

Gardaí, Civil Defence units and members of the public were also assisting the efforts to find the boy on Monday night.

The Coast Guard operation was co-ordinated from Malin Head.

Searches resumed for the boy at 6am this morning. 

Gardaí have now confirmed that the search operation for the five-year-old boy has been stood down as his body has been recovered. 

With reporting by Press Association

